Howard Kenneth BakerNovember 11, 1931 - March 26, 2022Mr. Howard Kenneth Baker, 90, of Valdese, passed away Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Grace Memorial Hospital, after a brief illness.Mr. Baker was born Nov. 11, 1931, in Guilford County. He was a son of the late Arthur E. and Lillie Mae Baker of Drexel.Howard was a faithful member of Valdese First Baptist Church where he served as a deacon, an usher and on various committees. He had a special place in his heart for the First Baptist Church Daycare. He retired from Waldensian Sunbeam Bakery, where he was a supervisor for over 44 years.In addition to his parents, Howard was preceded in death by his brother, Edward Baker and wife, Arlene A. Baker.Surviving are his daughters, Alice M. Baker of Rock Hill, S.C., and Joy B. Cook of Harrisburg; and his son, Rick Baker of Charlotte. Also surviving are his grandchildren, James Ian Cook of Concord, and Isabel Baker Cook of Boone.A service of remembrance will be held at First Baptist Church of Valdese, Tuesday, March 29, at 3 p.m. A receiving of friends will be held from 2 to 3 p.m., prior to the service.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Valdese First Baptist Church Building Fund, 500 Faet St., Valdese, NC 28690.