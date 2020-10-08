Menu
Search
Menu
The News Herald
The News Herald HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Howard Steve Cooke
1945 - 2020
BORN
January 10, 1945
DIED
October 6, 2020
Howard Steve Cooke

January 10, 1945 - October 6, 2020

Mr. Howard Steve Cooke, 75, of Connelly Springs, passed away Tuesday Oct. 6, 2020, at College Pines Nursing Center, after a period of declining health.

Mr. Cooke was born Jan. 10, 1945, in Catawba County, a son of the late Roy Franklin and Irene Summit Cooke. Steve was employed as an automobile salesman with 23 years of service with EZ Way Auto Sales and, along with his wife operated Lowman's Florist in Rutherford College. He was a faithful member of Cross Link Church in Rutherford College.

Surviving are his wife, Veronica Hicks Cooke of the home; two sons, Bradley Cooke and wife, Jessica, of Huntersville, Matt Cooke of Manteo; stepchildren, the Rev. Mark Smith and wife, Carol, of Connelly Springs, and Michelle Robinson and husband, Jeff of Rutherford College; brother, Randall Cooke of Newton; grandchildren, Hunter Franklin Cooke, Gracie Elizabeth Cooke, Colton Gage Cooke, Kyle Anthony Smith, Mark Carson Smith, Macy Savannah Cooke, Jarett Robinson, Abby Chapman (Daniel); and one great-grandchild, Baylee Brook Chapman.

A graveside service will be held at 4 p.m., today (Thursday Oct. 8), in Mountain View Cemetery, with the Rev. Mark Smith officiating.

Memorials may be made to Cross Link Church, P.O. Box 846, Rutherford College, NC 28671.

www.heritagefuneralservices.com

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The News Herald on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
8
Service
4:00p.m.
Mtn. View Cemetery
, Valdese, North Carolina
Funeral services provided by:
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
8 Entries
Thoughts and prayers are with you all. A smiling, positive person who tried to teach the boys (his own as well as a few others he helped to raise) good manners, life skills, and how to be great men, Steve will be remembered with a gazillion good memories to fill hearts.
Ella Barringer
Friend
October 7, 2020
a loved one
October 7, 2020
I am so very Sorry for your Loss. May God bless you and give you Peace
Tony White
Served In The Military Together
October 7, 2020
Dear Veronica and family, I am so sorry to heard about Steve's death. My thoughts and prayers are with you. My God give you peace and comfort during the coming days. Love Elaine Pitts and family
Elaine Pitts
Friend
October 7, 2020
Dear Randell & Family,
Know of my sincere prayers and thoughts on the death of your brother, Steve.
Maiden was a wonderful place we grew up in.
I moved back after being away for 50 years away.
May God Bless with His Grace and peace.
Reverend Ronnie W. Parker, Maiden, N.C.
Ronnie Parker
Family Friend
October 7, 2020
Steve helped raise me from across the street. He helped protect, support, and add laughter to my mom's and my life. I have many fond and funny memories, including his specific whistle calling Brad & Matt home and the dog aptly named Satan (Doberman that jumped what seemed like a 20 foot fence)! I know Steve will be missed by many and all of us hope he is at peace now. My love and prayers go to my surrogate brothers. ❤
Shannon (Oliver) Sullivan
Neighbor
October 6, 2020
Steve and I were saddened to hear of Steve's passing. He was a wonderful, soft spoken gentleman. Prayers for you and your family during this time.
Steve and Allison Hill
Friend
October 6, 2020
Veronica, Brad, Matt and families, I am praying for peace and comfort in the coming days. Steve was a great friend for many years.
Dianne Coulter
Classmate
October 6, 2020