Ida Lee Casey NinemireFebruary 19, 1923 - October 9, 2020Mrs. Ida Lee Casey Ninemire, 97, of Valdese, passed away Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at Autumn Care Nursing Home, following a period of declining health.Ida was born Feb. 19, 1923, in Gassville, Ark., to the late Andrew O. Casey and Mary Brittain Casey. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and home maker, who will be dearly missed by her family and anyone who knew her.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Ninemire; two sons, Leon and Larry Ninemire; two sisters, Thelma Jones and Lois Wooten; and two brothers, Jewel and Phillip Casey.Survivors include one son, Dennis Ninemire and wife, Deborah, of Connelly Springs; three grandchildren, David Ninemire and wife, Brandy, of Rutherford College, Mathew Ninemire and wife, Amanda, of Valdese, and Amanda Brown and husband, Sammy, of Lawndale; three greatgrandchildren, Megan and Chris Ninemire, and Octavia Brown.A funeral service will be held Monday, Oct. 12, at 3 p.m., in the Chapel of Heritage Funeral Service with the Rev. Eddy Bunton officiating. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery in Valdese. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m., prior to the service.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation, 44900 Prentice Dr., Dulles, VA 20166; or Hope For The Warriors, 8003 Forbes Place Suite 201, Springfield, VA 22151.