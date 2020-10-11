Menu
Search
Menu
The News Herald
The News Herald HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Ida Lee Casey Ninemire
1923 - 2020
BORN
February 19, 1923
DIED
October 9, 2020
Ida Lee Casey Ninemire

February 19, 1923 - October 9, 2020

Mrs. Ida Lee Casey Ninemire, 97, of Valdese, passed away Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at Autumn Care Nursing Home, following a period of declining health.

Ida was born Feb. 19, 1923, in Gassville, Ark., to the late Andrew O. Casey and Mary Brittain Casey. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and home maker, who will be dearly missed by her family and anyone who knew her.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Ninemire; two sons, Leon and Larry Ninemire; two sisters, Thelma Jones and Lois Wooten; and two brothers, Jewel and Phillip Casey.

Survivors include one son, Dennis Ninemire and wife, Deborah, of Connelly Springs; three grandchildren, David Ninemire and wife, Brandy, of Rutherford College, Mathew Ninemire and wife, Amanda, of Valdese, and Amanda Brown and husband, Sammy, of Lawndale; three greatgrandchildren, Megan and Chris Ninemire, and Octavia Brown.

A funeral service will be held Monday, Oct. 12, at 3 p.m., in the Chapel of Heritage Funeral Service with the Rev. Eddy Bunton officiating. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery in Valdese. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m., prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation, 44900 Prentice Dr., Dulles, VA 20166; or Hope For The Warriors, 8003 Forbes Place Suite 201, Springfield, VA 22151.

www.heritagefuneralservices.com

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The News Herald on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
12
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory
1507 Main St. E., Valdese, North Carolina 28690
Oct
12
Service
3:00p.m.
Chapel of Heritage Funeral Service
1507 Main St. E., Valdese, North Carolina 28690
Funeral services provided by:
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
a loved one
October 10, 2020