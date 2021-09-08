Menu
Irene Nettie Fleming

September 13, 1927 - September 5, 2021

Irene Nettie Fleming, 93, of Morganton passed away Sunday, September 5, 2021. Born in Burke County, NC on September 13, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Thurman Midas Conley and Nettie Ophelia Branch Conley. Irene was a member of Asheville Street Baptist Church where she worked in the vacation Bible school and attended the Dorcas-Lydia Sunday School Class. Irene was a homemaker and an excellent seamstress.

Irene is survived by her husband of 68 years, Robert Horace Fleming; brothers-in-law, Benjamin P. Fleming (Margaret) and Forrest A. Fleming (Nancy); and a number of nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Irene was preceded in death by a daughter, Rhonda Carolyn Fleming; brother, Benjamin Conley; brother-in-law, Frank J. Fleming; and sister-in-law, Betty M. Fleming.

The graveside service will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, September 12, 2021 at Bridge42 Church Cemetery with Rev. Douglas Goforth officiating. Due to the ongoing health crisis, attendees are requested to wear a mask.

Memorial contributions may be made to Asheville Street Baptist Church, 107 Colony Drive, Morganton, NC 28655.

Sossoman Funeral Home

www.sossomanfh.com
Published by The News Herald on Sep. 8, 2021.
