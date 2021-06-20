Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News Herald
The News Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Iris Johnson Allen
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Sossoman Funeral Home
1011 South Sterling Street
Morganton, NC
Iris Johnson Allen

April 16, 1941 - June 18, 2021

Iris Johnson Allen, 80, of Valdese, went home to be with the Lord Friday, June 18, 2021.

Born in Catawba County, April 16, 1941, she was the daughter of the late Charlie Martin Johnson and Lucy Moody Johnson. In addition to her parents, Iris was preceded in death by a daughter, Diane Allen; grandson, Ollie Bigelow; brother, Troy Johnson; and half brothers, James and Ned Johnson.

She was a member of Celebration Family Worship Center, and former employee of both Valdese Manufacturing and Autumn Care of Drexel. She later discovered her true calling to stay home and help raise her grandbabies.

Iris is survived by her husband of 61½ years, Charles Allen; daughters and their husbands, Crystal and Tony Stamey of Hickory and Lennie and Sunil Surujbally of Morganton; nine grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; brother, Wade Johnson and wife, Brenda, of Asheboro; and many beloved nieces, nephews, honorary children and grandchildren; and many friends. She was loved by all and known as our "sweet little momma" and "Granny."

A celebration of Iris' life will be held at 10 a.m., Sunday, June 27, at Celebration Family Worship Center at New Dimensions School, 550 Lenoir Rd. in Morganton, with the Rev. Rocky McLendon officiating. The family will greet friends following the service.

Sossoman Funeral Home

www.sossomanfh.com
Published by The News Herald on Jun. 20, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
27
Celebration of Life
10:00a.m.
Celebration Family Worship Center at New Dimensions School
550 Lenoir Rd., Morganton, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Sossoman Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Sossoman Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
We are so sorry to hear about Iris. We are thinking about you all and praying for peace.
Mary Sluder and children
June 26, 2021
Crystal, I´m so saddened to hear about Iris. I loved running in to her at the grocery store. We would stand and talk about our days of working together. I loved her dearly. She was just the sweetest lady.
Cathy Spann
Work
June 22, 2021
May God bless you and your family!
Steven Fie
Friend
June 20, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results