Iris Johnson AllenApril 16, 1941 - June 18, 2021Iris Johnson Allen, 80, of Valdese, went home to be with the Lord Friday, June 18, 2021.Born in Catawba County, April 16, 1941, she was the daughter of the late Charlie Martin Johnson and Lucy Moody Johnson. In addition to her parents, Iris was preceded in death by a daughter, Diane Allen; grandson, Ollie Bigelow; brother, Troy Johnson; and half brothers, James and Ned Johnson.She was a member of Celebration Family Worship Center, and former employee of both Valdese Manufacturing and Autumn Care of Drexel. She later discovered her true calling to stay home and help raise her grandbabies.Iris is survived by her husband of 61½ years, Charles Allen; daughters and their husbands, Crystal and Tony Stamey of Hickory and Lennie and Sunil Surujbally of Morganton; nine grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; brother, Wade Johnson and wife, Brenda, of Asheboro; and many beloved nieces, nephews, honorary children and grandchildren; and many friends. She was loved by all and known as our "sweet little momma" and "Granny."A celebration of Iris' life will be held at 10 a.m., Sunday, June 27, at Celebration Family Worship Center at New Dimensions School, 550 Lenoir Rd. in Morganton, with the Rev. Rocky McLendon officiating. The family will greet friends following the service.Sossoman Funeral Home