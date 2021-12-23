Ivan WoodyJune 28, 1940 - December 20, 2021Ivan Woody, 81, of Morganton, passed away, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. Born June 28, 1940, he was the son of the late John and Lillie Woody.Ivan is survived by his wife, Earlene Woody; daughter, Annette Nelson (Joe); son, Steve Woody; grandchildren, Steve Woody II, Jennifer Nelson and Cody Nelson; and sister, Barbara McDaniel.In addition to his parents, Ivan was preceded in death by his siblings, Madge Keaton, Gem Woody, Van Woody, Ward Woody, JC Woody, Annie Underwood and Jewel Thomas.There will be a private graveside for the Woody family.Sossoman Funeral Home