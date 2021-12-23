Menu
Ivan Woody
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Sossoman Funeral Home
1011 South Sterling Street
Morganton, NC
Ivan Woody

June 28, 1940 - December 20, 2021

Ivan Woody, 81, of Morganton, passed away, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. Born June 28, 1940, he was the son of the late John and Lillie Woody.

Ivan is survived by his wife, Earlene Woody; daughter, Annette Nelson (Joe); son, Steve Woody; grandchildren, Steve Woody II, Jennifer Nelson and Cody Nelson; and sister, Barbara McDaniel.

In addition to his parents, Ivan was preceded in death by his siblings, Madge Keaton, Gem Woody, Van Woody, Ward Woody, JC Woody, Annie Underwood and Jewel Thomas.

There will be a private graveside for the Woody family.

Sossoman Funeral Home

www.sossomanfh.com
Published by The News Herald on Dec. 23, 2021.
