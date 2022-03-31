Menu
Ivey "Wayburn" Jones

June 26, 1924 - March 27, 2022

Mr. Ivey "Wayburn" Jones, 97, of Valdese, passed away Sunday, March 27, 2022, following a period of declining health.

Mr. Jones was born June 26, 1924, in Morganton, a son of the late Ivey R. and Louise Benfield Jones.

Mr. Jones was a World War II veteran, having served four years in the U.S. Army Air Force. He received the Good Conduct Medal, World War II Victory Medal and the American Theater Service Medal.

Wayburn was an active member of the Valdese Lions Club and served as district governor. He also served on various committees and was a member of the Waldensian Presbyterian Church.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by the love of his life, Hilda Ogle Jones, who he married May 2, 1945; his son, Harvey Jones; son-in-law, Robert Harold Wellman; brothers, William Harvey Jones (Duck), Robert Alfred Jones (Bobby), and Hershel Ebin Jones (Cub); sister, Jewel Jones Coffield; and nephew, Robert Coffield.

He is survived by his daughter, Kathy Jones Wellman; daughter-in-law, Debbie Robinson Jones; and brother-in-law, John Marshall Ogle and wife, Shirley. Also surviving are the loves of his life, his grandchildren, Tracey Wellman Treadway and husband, Chris, Amy Wellman Coffey and husband, Russell, Molly Wellman Phipps and husband, James, Matthew Aaron Jones and Travis Ryan Jones; and great-grandchildren, Madison Taylor Treadway, Megan Nicole Treadway, Gracie Morgan Peterson, Sarah Elizabeth Phipps, Ethan Isaiah Brunner, Airen Isabella Jones, Hannah Grace Jones, and Owen Harding Jones. Also surviving are his nephews, Willie Pascal (Sharon), Gary Ray Jones (Gwen), Hershel Evan "Kit" Jones, and Charles Owen Jr. (Sheryl); and nieces, Susan Jones Blanzy, Suzanne Pascal Mayhew, and Mary Louise Pascal Hatley.

A private graveside service with military honors will be held Friday, April 1, at 10 a.m., in the Waldensian Presbyterian Church Cemetery. A memorial service will follow at 11 a.m. in the Waldensian Presbyterian Church, with the Rev. Dr. John L. Frye Jr. officiating. The family will receive friends in the Church Narthex, following the service.

Memorials may be made to Amorem (Burke Hospice & Palliative Care), 1721 Enon Rd., Valdese, NC 28690 or to the Waldensian Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 216, Valdese, NC 28690.

www.heritagefuneralservices.com


Published by The News Herald on Mar. 31, 2022.
