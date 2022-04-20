Jackie "Jack" Lee DunsmoreAugust 5, 1950 - April 10, 2022Jackie "Jack" Lee Dunsmore, 71, of Morganton, passed away peacefully at his home Sunday, April 10, 2022.He was born Aug. 5, 1950, in New Market, Tenn., to the late Henry Allison Dunsmore and Stella Mae Dunsmore. Although his battle with cancer was long, his faith never wavered, he is now eternally healed and in the arms of Jesus.After high school Jack moved to Washington, D.C., to work for Western Union as an electronic specialist, he worked everywhere from Andrews Air Force Base to the Pentagon. After moving to North Carolina in 1996, Jack went to work for Valdese Weavers, where he worked until he retired in 2016. Jack was a member of Burkemont Baptist Church. You never saw Jack without a smile and his witty personality will never be forgotten. He loved working in the yard with his flowers and Koi fish ponds, restoring old cars, hunting and fishing, but most of all he enjoyed being with his family that he loved dearly.Jack was admired by many and was an amazing Husband, Father and Pappy. Left to carry on his legacy are his wife of 49 years, Laura Hoff Dunsmore; children, Jennifer Dunsmore Garrison (Zane), Jason Lee Dunsmore; grandchildren, Tanner Garrison, Chandler Garrison and Landon Garrison; sisters, Doris Dunsmore Smith (Eddie), Betty Dunsmore Hickman (Bill); and numerous nieces and nephews.In addition to his parents Jack was preceded in death by five brothers; one sister; and his hunting dog, Zeke.Everyone that knew Jack knew his laid back personality and casual clothing style. In his honor the family requests that you join them in wearing your favorite jeans and T-shirt to his celebration of life.The family will receive friends from 3 to 4:30 p.m., Friday, April 22, at Burkemont Baptist Church. A celebration of life service will follow at 4:30 p.m.Memorial contributions may be made to Above and Beyond at Burkemont Baptist Church.Sossoman Funeral Home