Jackson Allen BranchJune 29, 1992 - December 28, 2021Jackson Allen Branch, 29, of Connelly Springs, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021.He was born in Burke County, June 29, 1992.Jackson thoroughly treasured spending the majority, if not all his free time with his wife and son and relishing in every moment and memory made together. Our memories as a young couple began with feelings of admiration and sense of home. Once our family began to grow, memories became those teachable and rewarding moments as a new father. He loved seeing the happiness and wonderment through his son's eyes during our family endeavors. He enjoyed the outdoors, whether he was playing or working in it. His favorite hobbies were music, hiking, and camping. With his hands, he had a passion for creating with music and stone. Just like anything else in life he had passion for, when he applied himself to learn and grow, he succeeded. He was very talented in guitar strumming and building a variety of functional and aesthetic, residential and commercial stone structures. Jackson was an individual with a brilliantly expansive mind, a lovingly determined heart, and a beautifully kind soul.Mr. Jackson Branch is survived by his wife, Schyler Leigh Laney; son, Marshall Stephen Branch; mother, Gabbie Street and her husband, Shane Street; father, Michael Todd Branch and his wife, Augusta Branch; and brother, Shawn Street.Jackson was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Zelia Penley Bumgarner and Andrew Branch; and maternal grandfather, Bill Perkins.The family will receive friends and family from 3 to 4 p.m., Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at Sossoman Funeral Home. A celebration of life will follow at 4 p.m. in the Colonial Chapel of the funeral home, with the Rev. Isaac Propst officiating.Sossoman Funeral Home