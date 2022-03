James Otis CarsonJames Otis Carson, 54, of Morganton, passed Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at Grace UNC Blue Ridge Hospital in Morganton.The funeral service will be held Sunday, Dec. 12, at 1:30 p.m., at New Vernon Baptist Church in Bostic. The body will lie-in-state one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. C.D.C. guidelines are required.Ulysses D. Miller Funeral Services