James "Jim" E. Buchanan Jr.
December 27, 1961 - October 4, 2020
On the night of Sunday, October 04, 2020, Mr. James "Jim" E. Buchanan, Jr., age 58, of Nebo, North Carolina, departed to be with the Lord at Mission Hospital McDowell. The son of Maxine Peters Buchanan of Nebo and the late James E. Buchanan, Sr., he was born in McDowell County, North Carolina on December 27, 1961.
A loving son, brother, uncle and friend, Jim, who always had a sense of humor, was known for his wonderful singing talent and ability to play a piano or organ. While in college he was able to be part of many singing tours. Known for his generosity, Jim was formally employed at Kirksey Funeral Home in Marion, where he proudly served as a funeral director and embalmer. Not only did he have a talent for music, but a talent for floral arrangements, and had assisted many people with weddings and other special occasions. Jim was a member of Nebo Crossing Church.
Jim is survived by, in addition to his mother, one sister, Teena Melia (Tony); niece, Cammisa Melia; nephew, A.J. Melia; great nephew, Julian Hernandez; great-niece, Jasmin Hernandez; great-niece, Rosalyn Valentine; and great-nephew, Sabastian Valentine.
A funeral service will be held Wednesday, October 07, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Beam Funeral Service, with Rev. Tony Melia officiating. Interment will follow at McDowell Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m., at the funeral home, prior to the service.
Beam Funeral Service & Crematory is assisting the Buchanan family.
, or call (828) 559-8111.
.
Published by The News Herald on Oct. 7, 2020.