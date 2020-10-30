James Furman HallyburtonNovember 17, 1930 - October 27, 2020James Furman Hallyburton, 89, of Morganton, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, after a period of declining health.Born in Burke County, Nov. 17, 1930, he was the son of the late John Julius Hallyburton and Pearl Hall Hallyburton.James served with the military police of U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. He was a member of Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church.James worked for Astro Chemicals of over 30 years before retiring to focus on farming. He loved to farm and artificially bred cattle for the American Breeder Association in Burke and surrounding counties for over 20 years.James is survived by his wife of 64 years, Helen Marie Saunders Hallyburton of the home; son, Robin Hallyburton (Connie) of Morganton; daughter, Roxanne Hallyburton Scroggs of Morganton; grandchildren, Nicholas Alexander Scroggs (Megan), Andrea Hallyburton Rhyder (Chris) and Matthew Buchanan (Jessica); and great-grandchildren, Anzlee Rhyder and Remy Buchanan.In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Hallyburton; sisters, Sarah Hallyburton Stroupe and Raye Hallyburton Hedgepath; a son-in-law, Harold A. Scroggs.A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, Nov. 2, at Burke Memorial Park, with the Rev. Burt Williams officiating. Military honors will be provided by the U.S. Air Force.Memorial contributions may be made to North Morganton United Methodist Church, 990 Sanford Dr., Morganton, NC 28655.Sossoman Funeral Home