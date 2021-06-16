Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News Herald
The News Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
James David Hensley
1970 - 2021
BORN
1970
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Sossoman Funeral Home
1011 South Sterling Street
Morganton, NC
James David Hensley

November 16, 1970 - June 9, 2021

James David Hensley, 50, of Morganton, passed away Wednesday, June 9, 2021.

Born Nov. 16, 1970, he was the son of Vincent Norman Hensley and Mary Sue Love and stepfather, Noah. James was a member of Victory Temple Full Gospel Church of Nebo. He was a member of the Brendeltown Fire/Rescue and was an operator for Love's Tree Service.

James is survived by his children, Marina McLean (Isaac), Corey Hensley, Samuel Hensley, Taylor Hensley; grandchildren, Aurora, Aiden, Lilith and Killian; sisters, Elizabeth Randazzo, Christie Floyd (Kelly), Priscilla Deal; and a number of nieces and nephews.

James was preceded in death by his wife, Leslie Renee Whisnant Hensley; and brother, Vincent Hensley.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m., Thursday, June 17, at Victory Temple. The funeral will be held in the church at 3 p.m., with the Pastor Pete McComb officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Honors will be provided by the Brendeltown Fire Department.

Sossoman Funeral Home

www.sossomanfh.com
Published by The News Herald on Jun. 16, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
17
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Victory Temple.
NC
Jun
17
Funeral
3:00p.m.
Victory Temple
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Sossoman Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Sossoman Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
james was a real good friend and he will be missed by a lot of his friends until we meet again tommy
tommy Whisnant
Friend
June 16, 2021
I am sorry for your loss Leslie was my cousin me and my family will keep his family and there children in our prayers
Mamie & Buddy Huffman
Family
June 15, 2021
I so sorry for loss Leslie was my cousin me and family will keep praying for his family and there children
Mamie & Buddy Huffman
Family
June 15, 2021
Christie and Kelly I am so sorry for your loss no words can give you comfort. Will keep you in my thoughts and prayers.
Dotty Driver
Other
June 15, 2021
So sorry for ur lost james was a really good person and a good friend he will be missed dearly.
Amy Evans Friedenberg
Friend
June 15, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results