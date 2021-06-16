James David HensleyNovember 16, 1970 - June 9, 2021James David Hensley, 50, of Morganton, passed away Wednesday, June 9, 2021.Born Nov. 16, 1970, he was the son of Vincent Norman Hensley and Mary Sue Love and stepfather, Noah. James was a member of Victory Temple Full Gospel Church of Nebo. He was a member of the Brendeltown Fire/Rescue and was an operator for Love's Tree Service.James is survived by his children, Marina McLean (Isaac), Corey Hensley, Samuel Hensley, Taylor Hensley; grandchildren, Aurora, Aiden, Lilith and Killian; sisters, Elizabeth Randazzo, Christie Floyd (Kelly), Priscilla Deal; and a number of nieces and nephews.James was preceded in death by his wife, Leslie Renee Whisnant Hensley; and brother, Vincent Hensley.The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m., Thursday, June 17, at Victory Temple. The funeral will be held in the church at 3 p.m., with the Pastor Pete McComb officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Honors will be provided by the Brendeltown Fire Department.Sossoman Funeral Home