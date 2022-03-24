Menu
James Bradford Hutchens Jr.
James Bradford Hutchens Jr.

James Bradford Huthchens Jr., 79, departed this life into the presence of the Lord Friday, March 18, 2022, at the North Carolina Veterans Home in Black Mountain.

He was the son of the late James Bradford Hutchens and Marie Jane Jamison Hutchens. He served in the Army National Guard and was of the Christian faith.

Survivors include his sister, Peggy Jane Hutchens McDaniel Ross (Lanny); and a number of nephews.

A private graveside service along with military honors will be held.

Kirksey Funeral Home of Morganton

www.kirkseyfh.com

Published by The News Herald on Mar. 24, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
