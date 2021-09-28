James Martin KeatonDecember 21, 1957 - September 24, 2021James Martin Keaton, 63, of Morganton, went home to be with the Lord Friday, Sept. 24, 2021.Born in Burke County, Dec. 21, 1957, he was the son of the late Carl Alex Keaton and Elsie Lee Bandy Keaton.James was a dedicated and loving husband and father. He enjoyed the outdoors, traveling to local attractions in the area, cooking, and finding new restaurants to visit. He most enjoyed spending time with his family and pets.James is survived by his wife of 31 years and love of his life, Beverly Chester Keaton; daughter, Jennifer Setree (Brian); brother, Donald Keaton (Tammy); sister, Brenda Crane (Bill); sister-in-law, Connie Christian (Darl); and a number of nieces, nephews, and extended family.In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by a daughter, Melanie Darlene Keaton; brother, Robert Keaton; and sister, Mary Crowder.The family will greet friends from 2 to 3 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 29, at Sossoman Funeral Home. The graveside service will follow at 3:30 p.m. in Burke Memorial Park, with the Rev. Douglas Price officiating.Sossoman Funeral Home