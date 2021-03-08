James "Dan" McGalliardJuly 7, 1940 - February 18, 2021James "Dan" McGalliard (also known in high school as "Mac"), died Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, at 80, four years after a diagnosis of lung cancer. He died peacefully with his loving wife, Carol, by his side.Dan was born July 7, 1940, in Spear. He and his older brother, Dave were raised by his father, Jim McGalliard, in Burke County. Dan attended Oak Hill High School, where he was the star receiver of the six man football team. He also achieved the unique and unusual record of perfect attendance throughout his entire 12 years of school.Upon graduation, Dan enlisted in the U.S. Army, where he became a paratrooper and expert marksman. He served a tour in Korea and Southern California. Dan was hired in an entry-level position in the industrial control industry. He worked his way up and eventually opened his own company, Electramation, which specialized in the custom design of electronic controls for manufacturing businesses. In the course of his successful career, Dan was issued 16 patents by the U.S. Patent Office. During this time, he and wife, Carol, traveled often in Baja, Mexico, exploring desolate deserts and beaches in their Unimog, and off-road RV which Dan remodeled for comfort camping.In 1990, Dan and Carol returned to North Carolina. They proceeded to renovate a large southern-style mansion and lived there for 10 years. They sold the house and are they are proud that it is now the Inn at Glen Alpine. In 2001, ready to escape the cold winters, Dan and Carol moved to central Florida. Dan worked in his business part-time while pursuing DIY projects and exploring Florida. He cherished time spent with friends and neighbors at his lakeside dock-house.Dan is survived by his wife of 40 years, Carol; brother, Dave, and wife, Juanita; daughters, Kathleen Sejaa of Colorado, Sherry McGalliard of Texas, and Dawn McGalliard of California; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.To remember Dan, we need to think of his strong character, and of being fair and honest in all of his efforts. Most of all, remember him as "Braveheart"— willing to go on the least traveled path. Dan was loved, and will be missed by family and friends.Funeral services will be held at a later date in North Carolina and Southern California.Arrangements are under the direction of the Crescent City Chapel of Johnson Overturf Funeral Home, Crescent City, Florida.