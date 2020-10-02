James "Dick" PageSeptember 28, 2020James "Dick" Page, 88, of 314 Meadowview Dr., in Boone, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his family, Monday morning, Sept. 28, 2020.Dick moved to Boone in 1972, after serving honorably in the U.S. Air Force as a jet engine mechanic and crew chief for 20 years. He was a loving and dedicated husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Dick was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Minnie Laura Jaynes Page. Together Dick and Laura served as the first resident managers of Bavarian Village in Boone. In 1976, he went to work for Appalachian State University (ASU), Housing and Maintenance Department where he served until 1995. While at ASU, he impacted countless students, administrators, and faculty members with his home-spun humor, dogged dedication, and caring heart.Dick was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), the Disabled Veterans of America (DAV), and the Air Force Sergeant's Association. He was especially proud that his family had more than 100 years of combined active duty military service. Dick was an active member of the 482nd Bomber Squadron Association. Along with Laura's help they hosted the association's annual convention in 2010.His greatest passion was spending time with Laura. She was the love of his life and the two were inseparable. As avid ASU football fans they did not miss many games at "The ROCK." As long-time YOSEF members, they financially supported ASU athletics. Dick, a former high school football player firmly believed in athletics as a vehicle to teach teamwork, leadership, and discipline.One of his little known accomplishments was being chairman of the Fair Oaks Little League Baseball Association in Tampa, Fla. During his leadership, he helped to design and oversee the construction of the league's storage and concessions facilities. With Laura's help, they faithfully served as the leaders' of the league's Parent-Team Organization for three years.Dick and Laura loved to travel. They were active members of the Carolina Jaybirds Camping Club for more than 20 years and enjoyed attending camping rallies throughout North Carolina and the Southeast.In the latter years of Dick's life, he became known as "The Candy Man." He loved to frequent Chick-fil-A, Wendy's, and Bojangles, to not only enjoy a good meal, but to pass out strawberry candy to both workers and patrons. Dick felt it was a simple way to brighten the lives of others.The Page Family would like to thank the medical and administrative staff of Medical-Home Health and Hospice for the support and care rendered to their father. A special thanks to nurse, Candice Ward, for her extra effort in assisting the family during this difficult time.Mr. Page is survived by his three sons, LTC(R) Rick Page and wife, Teresa, of Boone; Senior Master-Sergeant (R) Jody Page and wife, Melissa, of Cary; and Randy Page and wife, Marsha, of Boone; daughter, Roxanne Wellenstein and husband, Chief Petty Officer Brad Wellenstein; brother-in-law, Oval Jaynes and wife, Priscilla; sister-in-law, Barbara Page of Valdese; nine grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.Funeral services for Mr. James "Dick" Page will be conducted Sat., Oct. 3, at 10:30 a.m., in the chapel at Hampton's Funeral Home in Boone. Burial will follow at Mount Lawn Memorial Park and Gardens with full military honors.Mr. Page will lie in state at Hampton's Funeral Home from 12 to 5 p.m. today (Thursday, Oct. 1), and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday, Oct. 2. The family requests that those attending please wear masks and observe social distancing guidelines.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in honor of Mr. Page may be made to Appalachian State University Foundation, ATTN: The Dick and Laura Page Scholarship for Nursing, Appalachian State University, ASU Box 32014, Boone, NC 28607.Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service of Boone