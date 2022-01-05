Menu
James Leonard "Jimmy" Patton
FUNERAL HOME
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc. - Valdese
1507 Main St. East
Valdese, NC
James "Jimmy" Leonard Patton

After a lengthy illness, James "Jimmy" Leonard Patton of Morganton, went to be with the Lord Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022.

Surviving are his wife, Rusti Allman Patton; parents, James and Shirley Patton; daughters, Falon Patton-Smith (Monte), Saige Patton; and son, Joshua Patton; sister, Jamie Patton; grandchildren, Nahla, Mia, Elijah and Ezra Smith; nephew, Bryson Bumgarner; niece, Haven Bumgarner; in-laws, Jerry and Janice Allman; sisters-in-law, Jennifer Coleman and Kathryn Rhodes; stepson, Justin Allman; stepdaughter, Brittany Woody; and stepgrandchildren, Bentley Bryant and Ryleigh Allman.

He was always proud to say he was a native of Glen Alpine.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m., Friday, Jan. 7, at Grace Baptist Church, with Pastors Marty Bess and Rocky Reece officiating. Burial will follow at Faith Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Greg Auton, Troy Sudderth, Wendell Fox, David Chapman, Allen Crow and Bryson Bumgarner. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m., at Grace Baptist Church, prior to the service.

In his memory, his last wishes were that all his friends and family would surrender their lives to the Lord and live a life for Him so he could one day meet up with everyone in Paradise, where he will be waiting on everyone.

www.heritagefuneralservices.com

Published by The News Herald on Jan. 5, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
7
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Grace Baptist Church
1939 Paul Shuping Ave., Morganton, NC
Jan
7
Service
3:00p.m.
Grace Baptist Church
1939 Paul Shuping Ave., Morganton, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc. - Valdese
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sorry to hear of the passing of Jimmy.
He was a great guy.
Remember him playing baseball with my son Brent back in their younger years.
Jimmy was our pitcher.
Waiting for that great gathering.
Be saved to all.nbre2
Dewey Fox
Friend
January 19, 2022
Hope to see You again Jimmy , don´t tell them Up there ur from Glen Alpine . . .
Mike Ramsey
January 7, 2022
I am so sorry for your loss of your beloved.
Kathy Clark
January 6, 2022
My deepest sympathies and love for the familyI know his grand parents were waiting on him in heaven with arms open wide!!
Sue Hege
Friend
January 6, 2022
He will surely be missed by a lot!! Prayers and love to all the family
Regina Ledford
Family Friend
January 5, 2022
I was saddened to hear of Jimmy's passing. He was a great guy.
Bruce Elder
Classmate
January 4, 2022
