James "Jimmy" Leonard PattonAfter a lengthy illness, James "Jimmy" Leonard Patton of Morganton, went to be with the Lord Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022.Surviving are his wife, Rusti Allman Patton; parents, James and Shirley Patton; daughters, Falon Patton-Smith (Monte), Saige Patton; and son, Joshua Patton; sister, Jamie Patton; grandchildren, Nahla, Mia, Elijah and Ezra Smith; nephew, Bryson Bumgarner; niece, Haven Bumgarner; in-laws, Jerry and Janice Allman; sisters-in-law, Jennifer Coleman and Kathryn Rhodes; stepson, Justin Allman; stepdaughter, Brittany Woody; and stepgrandchildren, Bentley Bryant and Ryleigh Allman.He was always proud to say he was a native of Glen Alpine.Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m., Friday, Jan. 7, at Grace Baptist Church, with Pastors Marty Bess and Rocky Reece officiating. Burial will follow at Faith Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Greg Auton, Troy Sudderth, Wendell Fox, David Chapman, Allen Crow and Bryson Bumgarner. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m., at Grace Baptist Church, prior to the service.In his memory, his last wishes were that all his friends and family would surrender their lives to the Lord and live a life for Him so he could one day meet up with everyone in Paradise, where he will be waiting on everyone.