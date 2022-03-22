James "Eddie" SeitzMay 2, 1953 - March 19, 2022James "Eddie" Seitz, 68, of Morganton, went home to his Heavenly Father Saturday, March 19, 2022.He was born May 2, 1953, in Burke County, to the late James Edward Seitz and Ruby Digh Seitz.He was a member of Summit Community Church where he served on the finance committee. He worked for several different plumbing supply companies. He loved to go fishing. Eddie was an honest man and loved by all who knew him. He had many friends. Eddie was a loving husband, father and grandfather and will be missed by all.He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Donna Bryson Seitz; sons, Drew Seitz (Stacie) and Matthew Seitz (Maria); grandchildren, Dylan, Makenna, Shelby, Wesley, Nikhil, Sydney, Matteo and Trevor; sister, Elaine S. Hicks (Gerald); and niece, Erin Cecil (Eric).The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m., Thursday, March 24, at Summit Community Church. The service will begin at 4 p.m. at the church, with Pastor Mike Chandler officiating. Burial will follow at Burke Memorial Park.Memorial contributions may be made to Summit Community Church or VIA Partners Hospice.Sossoman Funeral Home