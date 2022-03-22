Menu
James "Eddie" Seitz
1953 - 2022
BORN
1953
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Sossoman Funeral Home
1011 South Sterling Street
Morganton, NC
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Mar, 24 2022
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Summit Community Church
James "Eddie" Seitz

May 2, 1953 - March 19, 2022

James "Eddie" Seitz, 68, of Morganton, went home to his Heavenly Father Saturday, March 19, 2022.

He was born May 2, 1953, in Burke County, to the late James Edward Seitz and Ruby Digh Seitz.

He was a member of Summit Community Church where he served on the finance committee. He worked for several different plumbing supply companies. He loved to go fishing. Eddie was an honest man and loved by all who knew him. He had many friends. Eddie was a loving husband, father and grandfather and will be missed by all.

He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Donna Bryson Seitz; sons, Drew Seitz (Stacie) and Matthew Seitz (Maria); grandchildren, Dylan, Makenna, Shelby, Wesley, Nikhil, Sydney, Matteo and Trevor; sister, Elaine S. Hicks (Gerald); and niece, Erin Cecil (Eric).

The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m., Thursday, March 24, at Summit Community Church. The service will begin at 4 p.m. at the church, with Pastor Mike Chandler officiating. Burial will follow at Burke Memorial Park.

Memorial contributions may be made to Summit Community Church or VIA Partners Hospice.

Sossoman Funeral Home

www.sossomanfh.com
Published by The News Herald on Mar. 22, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
24
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Summit Community Church
NC
Mar
24
Service
4:00p.m.
Summit Community Church
NC
Sossoman Funeral Home
1 Entry
Deepest condolences to Donna and family. Since high school it has been Donna and Eddie. Can´t think of one without the other! I am sorry I will not be able to attend the service but please know I am keeping you in my thoughts and prayers. Love and hugs Donna!
Ann Law
March 22, 2022
