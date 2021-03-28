James Junior SwinkJanuary 15, 1938 - March 25, 2021James Junior Swink, 83, of David's Chapel Church Rd., in Lawndale, passed away Thursday, March 25, 2021, at his residence.Born in Cleveland County, Jan. 15, 1938, he was the son of the late James Henry Swink and Flossie Tallent Swink.He was retired from Drexel Furniture, Plant 60 and was a member of David's Chapel United Methodist Church. Mr. Swink loved going to the Belwood Tractor Show for many years and making homemade molasses and was known as the Molasses Man. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one daughter, Shannon Denise Rayfield Cox; three brothers, William Swink, Daniel Swink and Bobby Gene Swink; and four sisters, Frances Smith, Faye Swink, Ruby Leatherman and Annette Swink.Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Judy Ann Anthony Swink; son, Leslie "Les" Shawn Rayfield of Easley, S.C.; three sisters, Ruth Swink of Lawndale, Pauline Swink of Lawndale and Minnie Jenkins of Lincolnton; adopted brother, Eddie Tallent of Springs, Texas; grandchildren, Elizabeth Cox of Blacksburg, S.C., Vanessa Turek and husband, Matt, of Cumming, Ga.,, Julia Cox of Simpsonsville, S.C., Jimmy Cox of Gaffney, S.C., Rachel Cox of Blacksburg, S.C., Evan Smith and husband, Gary Paul Smith, and Afton Rayfield, both of of South Carolina; and six great-grandchildren.The family will receive friends Sunday, March 28, from 2 to 3 p.m., at David's Chapel United Methodist Church.A funeral service will follow at 3 p.m., at the church, with the Rev. Johnny Norton officiating.Burial in David's Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery will follow the service.Memorials may be made to David's Chapel United Methodist Church.Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., Fallston