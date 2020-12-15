James Preston WilsonAugust 27, 1928 - December 12, 2020James Preston Wilson, 92, of Morganton, peacefully entered into eternal life with his savior, Jesus Christ, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. Born in Burke County, Aug. 27, 1928, he was the son of the late James Odis Wilson and Annie Victoria Causby Wilson.James was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend. He enjoyed sitting on his porch waving as his family, friends, and neighbors drove by. He loved working with wood, whether working on a small project around his house or helping his sons and grandson build houses. He loved to be the cut man. James also enjoyed keeping up his lawn and landscaping around his home. He loved gardening, especially his prized tomato plants. Additionally, James enjoyed cutting, splitting, and burning firewood in his wood stove, which he religiously kept lit during the winter months for the past 50 years.Mr. Wilson is survived by his wife of 71 years, Thelma Vernese Wilson of the home; sons, Randel James Wilson of Morganton and Rickey Allen Wilson of Valdese; grandchildren, Eric Allen Wilson, Holly Nicole Evans, and Brandon Lee Wilson; and six great-grandchildren.In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by a brother, Charles Luther Wilson; and a sister, Ruth Wilson Patton.Services for Mr. Wilson will be private.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Burke Hospice and Palliative Care, 1721 Enon Rd., Valdese, NC 28690.Sossoman Funeral Home