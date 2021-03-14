Menu
James Eddie Woods
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc. - Valdese
1507 Main St. East
Valdese, NC
James Eddie Woods

February 13, 1947 - March 11, 2021

Mr. James Eddie Woods, 74, of Valdese, passed away Thursday, March 11, 2021, at his residence, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Eddie was born Feb. 13, 1947, in Burke County, a son of the late James D. and Myrtle Settlemyre Woods. He attended the Valdese First United Methodist Church, where he served on numerous committees, including Scout Master of Troop #202 for a number of years. Eddie was also a member and Past Master of the Lovelady Masonic Lodge #670 and was a graduate of N.C. State with a degree in Textile Engineering. He loved gardening and achieved the title of "Master Gardener."

He was a friend to many through church, scouting, work and volunteering in the community. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a brother, Larry Woods.

Surviving are his wife, Diane Harrison Woods of the home; son, Donald Woods and wife, Danielle, of Raleigh; two grandchildren, Taylor and Devin Woods of Raleigh; sister-in-law, Mozelle Woods of Patterson; and numerous cousins.

A service of remembrance for James Eddie Woods will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105.

www.heritagefuneralservices.com

Published by The News Herald on Mar. 14, 2021.
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc. - Valdese
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
known eddie a long time. mom used to visit myrtle and i'd go along to play. got togather years later thru scouts. he'll be greatly missed. God bless him.
don bumgarner
March 16, 2021
I hope you are doing well, inspite of it all. So sad to lose someone we love. I am off of FB, but would like to stay in touch. My e-mail is [email protected]
Jerry Allen Goodnight
March 16, 2021
Diane I am so sorry to hear about Eddie. Prayers for you and your family.
Susan Hutcherson
March 15, 2021
On behalf of the Master Gardener Volunteer Association of Burke County, please receive our condolences.
Aleta Hoyle
March 15, 2021
Diane I am so sorry to hear about Eddie passing. Eddie was a great person. He was always so kind and thoughtful of others. I knew Eddie from our Sunday school class and he would sometimes eat breakfast with my husband Ronnie and his buddies. My husband thought a lot of Eddie and considered him a good friend.
Tracie Jeffries
Friend
March 14, 2021
I was a coworker of Eddie's at Fiber & Yarn Products Inc. He was so kind to everyone. He will truly be missed, heaven gained a kind soul. The family is in our thoughts & prayers.
Shannon Winkler
Coworker
March 14, 2021
