James Eddie Woods
February 13, 1947 - March 11, 2021
Mr. James Eddie Woods, 74, of Valdese, passed away Thursday, March 11, 2021, at his residence, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Eddie was born Feb. 13, 1947, in Burke County, a son of the late James D. and Myrtle Settlemyre Woods. He attended the Valdese First United Methodist Church, where he served on numerous committees, including Scout Master of Troop #202 for a number of years. Eddie was also a member and Past Master of the Lovelady Masonic Lodge #670 and was a graduate of N.C. State with a degree in Textile Engineering. He loved gardening and achieved the title of "Master Gardener."
He was a friend to many through church, scouting, work and volunteering in the community. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a brother, Larry Woods.
Surviving are his wife, Diane Harrison Woods of the home; son, Donald Woods and wife, Danielle, of Raleigh; two grandchildren, Taylor and Devin Woods of Raleigh; sister-in-law, Mozelle Woods of Patterson; and numerous cousins.
A service of remembrance for James Eddie Woods will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105.www.heritagefuneralservices.com
Published by The News Herald on Mar. 14, 2021.