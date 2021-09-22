Janey McGinnis JugarDecember 11, 1939 - September 20, 2021Janey McGinnis Jugar, 81, of Morganton, passed away Monday, Sept. 20, 2021.Born in Burke County, Dec. 11, 1939, she was the daughter of the late Ruth Mae Hawkins Carswell.Janey is survived by her husband, Alan Jugar; children, Dean McFalls (Anita Hamrick) and Cindy Cook (Kenneth); grandchildren, Ashley McFalls Lane (Larry), Kerri McFalls (Seth Blackburn), Terri Rich Morrison and Jesse Rich; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and sister, Faye Sloan (Joe).In addition to her parents, Janey was preceded in death by her stepfather, Sam Carswell; and brother, Bob McGinnis.Janey enjoyed living in different places while her husband was in the military. She also enjoyed playing Bingo.The family will have a private service at a later date.Memorial contributions may be made to AMOREM (formerly Burke Hospice and Palliative Care), 1721 Enon Rd., Valdese, NC 28690.Sossoman Funeral Home