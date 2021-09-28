Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News Herald
The News Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Janice Carswell
1961 - 2021
BORN
1961
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Sossoman Funeral Home
1011 South Sterling Street
Morganton, NC
Janice Carswell

April 18, 1961 - September 25, 2021

Janice Carswell, 60, of Morganton, passed away Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021.

Born in Laurens, S.C., April 18, 1961, she was the daughter of the late Herman Eston Knight and Dorothy Fulmer Knight.

Mrs. Carswell was a member of Burkemont Baptist Church. She was a special, caring person who loved her family and church, especially her granddaughter.

Janice is survived by her husband, Jim Carswell; son, James Aaron Carswell; granddaughter, Mackenzie Rena Carswell; siblings, Joanne Knight Crompton, Herman Roger Knight, and Wayne Chester Knight (Kathy); and a number of nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Janice was preceded in death by a daughter, Janice Rena Carswell; and a special nephew, Joshua Brian Owens.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 28, at Burkemont Baptist Church. The funeral will be held at 3 p.m. in the church, with the Rev. Dr. Luke Lane and the Rev. Dr. Eddy Bunton officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family requests that attendees wear a mask.

Flowers will be welcome or memorial contributions may be made to Burkemont Baptist Church, 4668 Burkemont Rd., Morganton, NC 28655.

Sossoman Funeral Home

www.sossoomanfh.com
Published by The News Herald on Sep. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
28
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Burkemont Baptist Church
NC
Sep
28
Funeral
3:00p.m.
Burkemont Baptist Church
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Sossoman Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Sossoman Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.