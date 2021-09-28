Janice CarswellApril 18, 1961 - September 25, 2021Janice Carswell, 60, of Morganton, passed away Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021.Born in Laurens, S.C., April 18, 1961, she was the daughter of the late Herman Eston Knight and Dorothy Fulmer Knight.Mrs. Carswell was a member of Burkemont Baptist Church. She was a special, caring person who loved her family and church, especially her granddaughter.Janice is survived by her husband, Jim Carswell; son, James Aaron Carswell; granddaughter, Mackenzie Rena Carswell; siblings, Joanne Knight Crompton, Herman Roger Knight, and Wayne Chester Knight (Kathy); and a number of nieces and nephews.In addition to her parents, Janice was preceded in death by a daughter, Janice Rena Carswell; and a special nephew, Joshua Brian Owens.The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 28, at Burkemont Baptist Church. The funeral will be held at 3 p.m. in the church, with the Rev. Dr. Luke Lane and the Rev. Dr. Eddy Bunton officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family requests that attendees wear a mask.Flowers will be welcome or memorial contributions may be made to Burkemont Baptist Church, 4668 Burkemont Rd., Morganton, NC 28655.Sossoman Funeral Home