Janice B. VernonSeptember 7, 1938 - October 7, 2021Our beloved mother, Mrs. Janice B. Vernon, departed this world and continued onward in her spiritual journey Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. She was the matriarch of our family.Janice was devoted to her family and late husband, Dr. James Taylor Vernon, a life-time resident and psychiatrist from Morganton.Janice was born in Columbus, Ga., Sept. 7, 1938. She was raised by her late father, Clifford Branch, in Washington D.C. Janice loved her late sister, Dolores Brown, and enjoyed their time together traveling, cooking, and living their golden years together in Morganton.Janice worked for the United States Government in Washington, D.C. After moving to Morganton, she received her Master of Science Degree in Psychology from Appalachian State University with Phi Beta Kappa and Summa Cum Lauda honors while raising four children. After graduation, she dedicated her professional career toward mental health in our community and served as a Clinical Psychologist at Broughton Hospital in Morganton.Janice was preceded in death by her late husband, Dr. James Taylor Vernon; son, Jonathan Kirk (Nancy); sister, Dolores Brown; brothers, Raymond Branch and Irvin Branch (Linda); as well as her father, Clifford Branch.Janice loved her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She is survived by her daughters, Jinny Kirk Fletcher (Bill) from East Bend, and Amy Kirk Ruggles from Morganton; as well as her oldest son, Scott Kirk (Mina) from Augusta, Ga. Janice cherished her grandchildren, Eva Tomko (Ricky), Jonathan Kirk, Andrew Ruggles (Ana), James Ruggles (Alina), Alyssa Kirk Kelley (Wesley), Ruth Norman (Travis), Jeremiah Kirk (Krystal), Samantha Kirk, David Ruggles, and Isabella-Julliette Kirk; her 14 great-grandchildren; brother, Neil Branch (Margo) from Bonita, Calif.; as well as her special friend, Digna Brittain.The family will receive friends for a viewing at Sossaman's Funeral Home Tuesday, Oct. 12, from 10 to 11:30 a.m., followed by a graveside service to memorialize her life at Forest Hill Cemetery in Morganton at 1 p.m. Janice requested that those in attendance wear face coverings to better protect her loved ones from COVID-19.In lieu of flowers, she requested donations be submitted to AMOREM (formerly Burke Hospice and Palliative Care) in Valdese; The Outreach Center; or The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.Sossoman Funeral Home