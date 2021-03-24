Menu
Janice Williams
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Frank Vogler & Sons
2849 Middlebrook Drive
Clemmons, NC
Janice (Erwin) Williams

November 5, 1946 - March 18, 2021

On Thursday, March 18, 2021, Janice Faye Erwin Williams, loving mother, grandmother, sister, and friend passed away at the age of 74.

Janice was born Nov. 5, 1946, to Will Erwin and Frances Jamison Erwin. She grew up in Morganton and graduated from Winthrop University. She was a beloved school teacher and in later years became a realtor where she was able to help many people with their dream of home buying. In 1966, she married the love of her life, Robert Theodore "Ted" Williams. Together they had two daughters, Laura and Carrie; and two grandsons, Ben and Eli.

Once she became a grandmother she was known affectionately by many as "Gram." Her big joy in life was to be with her grandsons and there was nothing that would keep her from spending time with them.

Janice was also a friend to many, someone people would go to for advice or just a listening ear. Many recall her joy for life, sense of humor, infectious laugh, and whistle that you could hear clear across a crowded football stadium. It was impossible to be in her presence without knowing you were loved.

Janice was preceded in death by her father, Will; her mother, Frances; and her sisters, Regina and Beth. She was also preceded by Ted, her husband of 28 years and best friend of many more.

She is survived by her daughters, Laura and Carrie; and their sons, Ben and Eli. She is also survived by her sister, Susan; and many other beloved and cherished family members.

A celebration of life service for Janice will be held Saturday March 27, at 2 p.m., at Frank Vogler and Sons, 2849 Middlebrook Dr. in Clemmons.

Frank Vogler & Sons

2849 Middlebrook Dr., Clemmons, NC 27012
Published by The News Herald on Mar. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
27
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Frank Vogler & Sons
2849 Middlebrook Drive, Clemmons, NC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We are so sorry for the family's loss. Met Janice in the late 70's. She was always a joy and always with a smile. Prayers to the family!
Esther Novotny
March 28, 2021
Janice was a dear friend who shared many experiences with me and my children, from swim team to buying and selling homes with us. She was so easy to talk to. I will miss her.
Carole Gallup
March 25, 2021
Jen, Brian & Connor Huskey
March 25, 2021
My sympathy to Laura and Carrie . Janice was a good friend. Her infectious laugh made everyone smile. She will be missed by many.
Katie hoth
March 24, 2021
