Jannie Lou LoweryMarch 25, 1953 - June 27, 2021Jannie Lou Lowery, 68, of Morganton, gained her heavenly home Sunday, June 27, 2021, after a period of declining health.Born in Rutherford County, March 25, 1953, she was the daughter of Julius Robert Lowery Sr. and the late Lois Louise Wishon Lowery.Jannie was a faithful member of Faith Temple Tabernacle. She was a devoted sister who dearly loved her family and took care of everyone. She enjoyed traveling to the mountains, sightseeing, working puzzles, and crocheting.In addition to her father, Jannie is survived by her siblings, Mary Lowery (Frank Moody), Junior Lowery (Tracy), and Billy Ray Lowery (Irene); stepmother, Elizabeth Lowery; stepsiblings, Henry Smith (Carolyn), Ronnie Smith, Donnie Smith, and September Stallings (Mark); and a number of nieces, nephews, and extended family.Jannie was preceded in death by her mother; first husband, Burton Patton; son, Raymond Junior Patton; and sister, Linda Lowery.The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, June 30, at Sossoman Funeral Home. The funeral will be held at 3 p.m., Thursday, July 1, at Faith Temple Tabernacle with the Revs. Jackie Price and Barry Davis officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.Sossoman Funeral Home