Jannie Lou Lowery
1953 - 2021
BORN
1953
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Sossoman Funeral Home
1011 South Sterling Street
Morganton, NC
Jannie Lou Lowery

March 25, 1953 - June 27, 2021

Jannie Lou Lowery, 68, of Morganton, gained her heavenly home Sunday, June 27, 2021, after a period of declining health.

Born in Rutherford County, March 25, 1953, she was the daughter of Julius Robert Lowery Sr. and the late Lois Louise Wishon Lowery.

Jannie was a faithful member of Faith Temple Tabernacle. She was a devoted sister who dearly loved her family and took care of everyone. She enjoyed traveling to the mountains, sightseeing, working puzzles, and crocheting.

In addition to her father, Jannie is survived by her siblings, Mary Lowery (Frank Moody), Junior Lowery (Tracy), and Billy Ray Lowery (Irene); stepmother, Elizabeth Lowery; stepsiblings, Henry Smith (Carolyn), Ronnie Smith, Donnie Smith, and September Stallings (Mark); and a number of nieces, nephews, and extended family.

Jannie was preceded in death by her mother; first husband, Burton Patton; son, Raymond Junior Patton; and sister, Linda Lowery.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, June 30, at Sossoman Funeral Home. The funeral will be held at 3 p.m., Thursday, July 1, at Faith Temple Tabernacle with the Revs. Jackie Price and Barry Davis officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Sossoman Funeral Home

www.sossomanfh.com
Published by The News Herald on Jun. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
30
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Sossoman Funeral Home
NC
Jul
1
Funeral
3:00p.m.
Faith Temple Tabernacle
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Sossoman Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
3 Entries
She was a very sweet lady I was glad to have gotten to know jannie and the family is in my prayers
Teresa courtney
August 12, 2021
Am so sorry to hear of Janie's passing. Sorry I can't come to the services. I LOVE the family. May GOD wrap his LOVING arms around your family and comfort your hearts and minds. You are in my prayers and in my heart and always will be. Again am truly sorry for your lost. LOVE YOU ALL.
Louise Dula
June 30, 2021
Sorry for your loss. She will be missed.
Lisa lowman
Friend
June 29, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results