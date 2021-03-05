Menu
Jean Phyllis Bell Lane
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Sossoman Funeral Home
1011 South Sterling Street
Morganton, NC
Jean Phyllis Bell Lane

Jean Phyllis Bell Lane, 74, of Morganton, passed away Tuesday, March 2, 2021. Born Jan. 15, 1947, in Lenoir, she was a daughter of the late Kenner Fred Bell and Cecil Kincaid Bell.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Norman Bell, Gary Bell, and Linda Bell Champion; and granddaughter, Jean Michelle Buchanan.

Mrs. Lane is survived by her husband of 40 years, Leon Lane of Morganton; children, Sarah Buchanan of Morganton, Terry Bell of Pennsylvania, Allen Bell of Morganton, and Shelia Bell Bryant of Morganton; siblings, Cathy Frye, Frances Clark, and Rodney Bell; grandchildren, Robert Buchanan, Patricia Haney, Cheyenne Elrod, Kelsey Lind, Rebecca Phillips, Jacob Bell, and Joshua Bell; great-grandchildren, Rhiley Buchanan, Ava Buchanan, Rachel Buchanan, Raylon Haney, and Kendyll Lind; and many nieces and nephews that called her "Granny."

Mrs. Lane will lie-in-state from 12 to 2 p.m., Friday, March 5, at Sossoman Funeral Home. The service will follow at 2 p.m., in the Colonel Chapel with the Rev. Paul Grindstaff officiating. Burial will follow at Burke Memorial Park.

Sossoman Funeral Home

www.sossomanfh.com
Published by The News Herald on Mar. 5, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
5
Lying in State
12:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Sossoman Funeral Home
1011 South Sterling Street, Morganton, NC
Mar
5
Service
2:00p.m.
Sossoman Funeral Home
1011 South Sterling Street, Morganton, NC
Sossoman Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My Heart & Prayers goes out to Leon and the Family. God bless you all.
Nick Rhyne
March 9, 2021
Leon and family, We were very sorry to hear this very bad news. You will be in our thoughts and prayers. Please let us know if there´s anything we can do for you. Our deepest sympathies. Steve and family
Steve & Norma Keller
March 6, 2021
Sarah . Shelia I am so very sorry for your loss Prayers for you and family
Nancy a Webb
March 5, 2021
