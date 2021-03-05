Jean Phyllis Bell LaneJean Phyllis Bell Lane, 74, of Morganton, passed away Tuesday, March 2, 2021. Born Jan. 15, 1947, in Lenoir, she was a daughter of the late Kenner Fred Bell and Cecil Kincaid Bell.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Norman Bell, Gary Bell, and Linda Bell Champion; and granddaughter, Jean Michelle Buchanan.Mrs. Lane is survived by her husband of 40 years, Leon Lane of Morganton; children, Sarah Buchanan of Morganton, Terry Bell of Pennsylvania, Allen Bell of Morganton, and Shelia Bell Bryant of Morganton; siblings, Cathy Frye, Frances Clark, and Rodney Bell; grandchildren, Robert Buchanan, Patricia Haney, Cheyenne Elrod, Kelsey Lind, Rebecca Phillips, Jacob Bell, and Joshua Bell; great-grandchildren, Rhiley Buchanan, Ava Buchanan, Rachel Buchanan, Raylon Haney, and Kendyll Lind; and many nieces and nephews that called her "Granny."Mrs. Lane will lie-in-state from 12 to 2 p.m., Friday, March 5, at Sossoman Funeral Home. The service will follow at 2 p.m., in the Colonel Chapel with the Rev. Paul Grindstaff officiating. Burial will follow at Burke Memorial Park.Sossoman Funeral Home