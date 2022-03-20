Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News Herald
The News Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jean Beach Branch McDaniel
1930 - 2022
BORN
1930
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Sossoman Funeral Home
1011 South Sterling Street
Morganton, NC
Jean Beach Branch McDaniel

March 24, 1930 - March 18, 2022

Jean Beach Branch McDaniel, 91 of Morganton, NC went home peacefully in her sleep to be with her Lord and Savior, Friday, March 18, 2022. Born on March 24, 1930, she was the daughter of the late W.W. "Bud" and Mary Fleming Beach. Jean was a member of Mount Home Baptist Church. She retired from Bell South after 32 years.

Jean is survived by her son, Willard "Sonny" Branch (Sharon) of New Bern; daughter, Becky Branch Earley (Forrest) of Morganton; grandchildren, Bradley Helton (Katerina), Jonathan Helton (Kate), Jason Branch (Melanie), Scott Branch (Katie), Morgan James (Matt); greatgrandchildren, Emma James, Julie James, Wesley Branch, Madison Branch, Avery Branch and Miller Branch.

In addition to her parents, Jean was preceded in death by her first husband, Willard Branch; second husband, Thomas Bennett McDaniel.

A graveside service will be held at 11am, Monday, March 21, 2022 at Mountain Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Jerry Gamble officiating. The family will greet friends following the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to Mountain Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund.

Sossoman Funeral Home

www.sossomanfh.com
Published by The News Herald on Mar. 20, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
21
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Mountain Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Sossoman Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Sossoman Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
My deepest sympathy to all the family. I know how hard it is to lose a parent. My love to Sonny, Becky and their families.
Judy Jackson Hensley
March 21, 2022
TerraBella Newton
March 21, 2022
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results