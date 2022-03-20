Jean Beach Branch McDanielMarch 24, 1930 - March 18, 2022Jean Beach Branch McDaniel, 91 of Morganton, NC went home peacefully in her sleep to be with her Lord and Savior, Friday, March 18, 2022. Born on March 24, 1930, she was the daughter of the late W.W. "Bud" and Mary Fleming Beach. Jean was a member of Mount Home Baptist Church. She retired from Bell South after 32 years.Jean is survived by her son, Willard "Sonny" Branch (Sharon) of New Bern; daughter, Becky Branch Earley (Forrest) of Morganton; grandchildren, Bradley Helton (Katerina), Jonathan Helton (Kate), Jason Branch (Melanie), Scott Branch (Katie), Morgan James (Matt); greatgrandchildren, Emma James, Julie James, Wesley Branch, Madison Branch, Avery Branch and Miller Branch.In addition to her parents, Jean was preceded in death by her first husband, Willard Branch; second husband, Thomas Bennett McDaniel.A graveside service will be held at 11am, Monday, March 21, 2022 at Mountain Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Jerry Gamble officiating. The family will greet friends following the service.Memorial contributions may be made to Mountain Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund.Sossoman Funeral Home