Jeanie Burns TatumSeptember 26, 1954 - June 3, 2021Jeanie Burns Tatum, 66, of Taylorsville, passed away Thursday, June 3, 2021. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., Sunday, June 6, at Enon Baptist Church. The funeral will follow at 2 p.m., in the church, with the Rev. Gary Garner officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.Sossoman Funeral Home