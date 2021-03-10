Jeffery Leonard Ford
November 18, 1959 - December 18, 2020
Jeffery Leonard Ford, 61, of Granite Falls, passed away Friday, Dec. 18, 2020.
A memorial service to honor his life will be held Sunday, March 21, at 2 p.m., at Mountain Grove Church conducted by the Rev. Jeff Burkheimer.
Due to COVID-19, all attendees are required to wear a mask and practice social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, Jeff's family asks that memorial contributions be made to your local hospital or hospice foundation, or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Greer-McElveen Funeral Home and Crematorywww.greer-mcelveenfuneralhome.com
Published by The News Herald on Mar. 10, 2021.