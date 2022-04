Jeffery Leonard FordNovember 18, 1959 - December 18, 2020Jeffery Leonard Ford, 61, of Granite Falls, passed away Friday, Dec. 18, 2020.A memorial service to honor his life will be held Sunday, March 21, at 2 p.m., at Mountain Grove Church conducted by the Rev. Jeff Burkheimer.Due to COVID-19, all attendees are required to wear a mask and practice social distancing.In lieu of flowers, Jeff's family asks that memorial contributions be made to your local hospital or hospice foundation, or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.Greer-McElveen Funeral Home and Crematory