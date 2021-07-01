Menu
Jennifer Irene Bailey Winebarger
1977 - 2021
BORN
1977
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Sossoman Funeral Home
1011 South Sterling Street
Morganton, NC
Jennifer Irene Bailey Winebarger

March 9, 1977 - June 28, 2021

Jennifer Irene Bailey Winebarger, 44, of Statesville, passed away Monday, June 28, 2021.

Born March 9, 1977, in Burke County, she was a daughter of Rodger Ervin Bailey and Nancy Karen Miller. Jennifer was a member of Antioch Baptist Church. She was a gregarious person that enjoyed being around others and was always with welcoming arms. Jennifer was a devoted and loving mother. She was the first to volunteer, last to leave, and you could always count on her in times of need.

In addition to her parents, those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Jamie Winebarger; daughter, MacKenzie Lynne Winebarger; stepfather, David Miller; stepmother, Phyllis Bailey; siblings, Travis Wayne Bailey (Greta), Melissa Phillips (Ivan), and Emily Bailey Grice (Christopher); and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., Saturday, July 3, at Antioch Baptist Church. The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. in the church, with the Rev. Richard Baird officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Antioch Baptist Church.

Sossoman Funeral Home and Crematory Center is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Sossoman Funeral Home

www.sossomanfh.com
Published by The News Herald on Jul. 1, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
3
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Antioch Baptist Church
NC
Jul
3
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Antioch Baptist Church
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Sossoman Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
You were a precious soul! My thoughts and prayers are with your loved ones. Rest In Peace Jenn
Kimberly Jones
School
July 2, 2021
So sorry for your loss. We just went thru loosing our oldest daughter 2 mos ago. She was 46. Prayers for comfort and peace for you and the family
Joyce Mayes
Friend
July 1, 2021
We are so sorry for your loss. She was truly an AMAZING person. Are thoughts & prayers are with you all.
Jennifer Legault & family
Work
July 1, 2021
Jamie may God bless you and your daughter in the time of Jennifer's home going.see
Roger Abernathy
July 1, 2021
Jennifer, I miss you already.
Carol Cleary
Friend
June 30, 2021
My heart aches with you. I went to high school with Jennifer and we would have a good time on our way home. She was always happy, caring and didn't meet a stranger. She will truly be missed.
Dede
School
June 30, 2021
Love Julia, Belinda and Sheila
June 30, 2021
