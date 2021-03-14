Jerry Elbert BradshawNovember 19, 1955 - March 11, 2021Mr. Jerry Elbert Bradshaw, 65, of Lenoir, passed away Thursday, March 11, 2021, at Burke Hospice & Palliative Care, following a period of declining health.Jerry was born Nov. 19, 1955, in Cleveland County, to the late Vernon Bradshaw and Vernie Pruett. He retired as Corporal from the Burke County Sheriff's Office, served with the Drexel Fire Department for 22 years, retiring as an assistant chief, and had served in the N.C. National Guard. Jerry was also a member of Laurel Haven Baptist Church in Morganton.Survivors include Alesia Norris of the home; daughter, Amanda Bradshaw Willis and husband, Jeremy, of Cherryville; stepson, Grayson Helms and wife, Amy; stepdaughter, Ashley Oneil and husband, Michael; four grandchildren; Vincent Coffey and wife, Jessica, Victor Coffey, Victoria Coffey, and Grant Helms; and nine great-grandchildren. Also surviving are six brothers; Bill Bradshaw and wife, Diane, David Bradshaw and wife, Carol, Bobby Bradshaw and wife, Renee, Mark Pruett and wife, Lisa, Jesse Ross and wife, Diane, and Leonard Ross; and five sisters, Kathy Hudson and husband, Jim, Debra Watson and husband, Jason, Agana Johnson and husband, Johnny, Rose DuPuis and husband, Lee, and Penny Ross; and lifelong friends, Craig Baker, Nathan Mosteller and Vestel Bentley.The funeral services will be held Tuesday, March 16, at 3 p.m., at Laurel Haven Baptist Church with the Rev. Mark Thompson and Deacon Michael McLean officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m., at the church in Morganton, prior to the service.Memorials may be sent to Burke Hospice & Palliative Care, 1721 Enon Rd., Valdese, NC 28690.