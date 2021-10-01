Jerry Ahmed Corpening



Jerry Ahmed Corpening, 66, of Morganton, passed away Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021.



A funeral service will be held at 5 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 3, in the chapel of Kirksey Funeral Home. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service time.



Kirksey Funeral Home of Morganton



Published by The News Herald on Oct. 1, 2021.