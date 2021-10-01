So sorry. Jerry was a wonderful person. Praying for the family.
Darlene Buff
October 3, 2021
To the wife and family of Mr. Jerry Corpening I am so sorry for the loss of a God-fearing energetic ambitious Gentle soul. May God be with you in this time of sorrow and give you peace that passes all understanding.
SHIRLEY A KINCAID
Family
October 2, 2021
I am sorry for your loss, Jerry was a nice person .
Princess M Walden
October 2, 2021
Rest in eternal peace cuz! You will be missed! Rest easy!
Julia Harris
October 1, 2021
My deepest condolences
Lloyd Bristol
Family
October 1, 2021
Jerry was in my graduating class at Oak Hill. He was always a nice guy. I am sorry for your loss.