Jerry Garland McGalliardJanuary 19, 1942 - October 30, 2020Jerry Garland McGalliard, 78, of Ayden, passed away Friday, Oct. 30, 2020 at home, after a short illness.Jerry was born Jan. 19, 1942, to Jake and Mildred McGalliard of Valdese. He graduated from Francis Garrou High School in 1960. Jerry served in the U.S. Army in the Army Intelligence Division and was stationed in Germany. He attended East Carolina University, earning a Master's in Education.Jerry is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Joyce G. McGalliard; daughter, Jeri Joyce McGalliard, of Greenville; son, Jarrett McGalliard and wife, Bobbi, of Greenville; two granddaughters, Riley and Taylor McGalliard of Greenville; and one remaining sibling, Ricky McGalliard of Morganton; along with several nieces and nephews.In the lasting words of Jerry, "I Love you, appreciate you and proud of you!" In keeping with the wishes of the deceased, his family has not planned any services at this time.