Jessica Lane PageJune 23, 1992 - March 8, 2021Jessica Lane Page, 28, of Valdese, passed away Monday March 8, 2021, at Mission Health, after a brief illness.Jessica was born June 23, 1992, in Virginia Beach, Va., a daughter of James Michael Page and Tracy Lane Benfield Mims.She attended Mount Calvary Baptist Church and was employed with Little Hands Learning Center.She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Carl Page Sr. and Eugene Lane Benfield and Sue Elizabeth Whisenant.Surviving are her children, Alyssa Ann Stamey, Harley Leanne Stamey and Lacey Marie Stamey, all of the home; and her parents, James Michael Page and wife, Kim, of Valdese, Tracy Lane Mims and husband, Frank, of Beach Island, S.C. Also surviving are her grandmother, Susie Page of Valdese; sister, Katie Page Duncan and husband, Matthew; brother, Michael Alexander Page; and the father of her children, Buddy Stamey of Drexel. Other survivors include aunt and uncles, Brett and Jan Keaton, Karl page, Thomas Parlier, Donna Parlier; and cousins Katelyn, Leah and Gavin Keaton and Elizabeth Parlier.A service of remembrance will be held at 7 p.m., Thursday, March 11, in the Chapel of Heritage Funeral Service, with the Rev. Stephen Collins officiating. Masks and social distancing are required. The family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m., Thursday, March 11, at Heritage Funeral Service in Valdese.Memorials may be made to the family for the expenses of the children.