Jessica Lane Page
1992 - 2021
1992
2021
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc. - Valdese
1507 Main St. East
Valdese, NC
Jessica Lane Page

June 23, 1992 - March 8, 2021

Jessica Lane Page, 28, of Valdese, passed away Monday March 8, 2021, at Mission Health, after a brief illness.

Jessica was born June 23, 1992, in Virginia Beach, Va., a daughter of James Michael Page and Tracy Lane Benfield Mims.

She attended Mount Calvary Baptist Church and was employed with Little Hands Learning Center.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Carl Page Sr. and Eugene Lane Benfield and Sue Elizabeth Whisenant.

Surviving are her children, Alyssa Ann Stamey, Harley Leanne Stamey and Lacey Marie Stamey, all of the home; and her parents, James Michael Page and wife, Kim, of Valdese, Tracy Lane Mims and husband, Frank, of Beach Island, S.C. Also surviving are her grandmother, Susie Page of Valdese; sister, Katie Page Duncan and husband, Matthew; brother, Michael Alexander Page; and the father of her children, Buddy Stamey of Drexel. Other survivors include aunt and uncles, Brett and Jan Keaton, Karl page, Thomas Parlier, Donna Parlier; and cousins Katelyn, Leah and Gavin Keaton and Elizabeth Parlier.

A service of remembrance will be held at 7 p.m., Thursday, March 11, in the Chapel of Heritage Funeral Service, with the Rev. Stephen Collins officiating. Masks and social distancing are required. The family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m., Thursday, March 11, at Heritage Funeral Service in Valdese.

Memorials may be made to the family for the expenses of the children.

www.heritagefuneralservices.com

Published by The News Herald on Mar. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
11
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory
1507 Main St. E., Valdese, NC
Mar
11
Service
7:00p.m.
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory
1507 Main St. E., Valdese, NC
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc. - Valdese
Michael Page, we are so so to hear this devastating news of your daughter. Our son is the same age. We will be in prayer for you and her family. For peace and comfort. We always enjoyed working with you at the Steak House and daddy always admired you!! God Bless all of y'all. Sincerely, Deborah
Deborah Trueheart Meiners
March 11, 2021
So sorry for your loss, prayers for children and family
Karen Lail
Family Friend
March 10, 2021
