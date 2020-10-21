Jessie McCall DealAugust 1, 1927 - October 18, 2020Jessie McCall Deal, 93, of Lenoir, passed away Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020. Born in Caldwell County, Aug. 1, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Marshall McCall and Flora Rader McCall. Jessie was a member of Conway's Chapel Baptist Church. She was a loving wife, mother, and sister who enjoyed taking care of her family and home.In addition to her parents, Jessie was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Cooper Deal; brother, Vermont McCall; and sisters, Ruth Branch, Marjorie Deal, and Flossie McCall.Jessie is survived by her daughter, Rebecca "Becky" Shaw (David); sisters, Mamie Cannon, Mary McCall, and Flora Mae Hardin (Ed); and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 22, at Conway's Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Steve Curtis officiating.Memorial contributions may be made to Conway's Chapel Baptist Church, 3624 Spencer Lane, Lenoir, NC 28645; or Burke Hospice and Palliative Care, 1721 Enon Rd., Valdese, NC 28690.Sossoman Funeral Home