Jimmy Junior HoyleJune 5, 1934 - March 14, 2021Jimmy Junior Hoyle, 86, of Morganton, passed away Sunday, March 14, 2021, at Carolina Rehab of Burke in Connelly Springs.Born in Cleveland County, June 5, 1934, he was the son of the late Jimmy Hoyle and Mamie Beam Hoyle. He was retired from Drexel Furniture and was a member of Laurel Haven Baptist Church.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Ralph Pruett; and one grandson, Joshua Chad Moses.Survivors include his wife of 68 years, Lela Mae Walker Hoyle; two sons, Jamie Hoyle and wife, Brenda, of Morganton and Jerry Hoyle of Morganton; daughter, Linda Sue Knoebel and husband, Steve, of Morganton; two sisters, Mary Gantt of Lawndale and Pansy Earl of Charlotte; two grandchildren, Misty Reece and Jamie Hoyle Jr.; and four great-grandchildren.The family will receive friends Thursday, March 18, from 1 to 2 p.m., at Laurel Haven Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m., at the church.Due to COVID-19 restrictions, masks and social distancing will be required.The burial will follow in the Laurel Haven Baptist Church Cemetery, after the service.Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., Fallston