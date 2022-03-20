Jimmy Ray "Champ" LowmanJuly 29, 1945 - March 18, 2022Jimmy Ray "Champ" Lowman, 76, of Drexel, passed away Friday, March 18, 2022, at his residence. Born in Burke County, July 29, 1945, he was the son of the late Pete Lowman and Mabel Shell Lowman. Champ was a 1960s yo-yo champion. He played and traveled with the fast-pitch softball league. He was dedicated to the Drexel Community and Booster Club. He enjoyed coaching and officiating youth sports, hunting, fishing and especially spending time with his grandchildren.Champ is survived by his wife, Sandra Lowman; children, Kim Deal (Paul) and Jimmy Lowman; grandchildren, Elizabeth Rowe (Brandon), Caleb Lowman, Colby Lowman, and Carson Lowman; great-grandchildren, Sarah, Ruth, and Elijah Rowe; and sisters, Louise Stephens, Hilda Southerland, Linda Soloman and Judy Cooke (Carol).In addition to his parents, Champ was preceded in death by three brothers, Paul, Pat, and Sam Lowman.Per his wishes, no services will be held for Mr. Lowman.Sossoman Funeral Home