Jimmy Ray "Champ" Lowman
1945 - 2022
Sossoman Funeral Home
Jimmy Ray "Champ" Lowman

July 29, 1945 - March 18, 2022

Jimmy Ray "Champ" Lowman, 76, of Drexel, passed away Friday, March 18, 2022, at his residence. Born in Burke County, July 29, 1945, he was the son of the late Pete Lowman and Mabel Shell Lowman. Champ was a 1960s yo-yo champion. He played and traveled with the fast-pitch softball league. He was dedicated to the Drexel Community and Booster Club. He enjoyed coaching and officiating youth sports, hunting, fishing and especially spending time with his grandchildren.

Champ is survived by his wife, Sandra Lowman; children, Kim Deal (Paul) and Jimmy Lowman; grandchildren, Elizabeth Rowe (Brandon), Caleb Lowman, Colby Lowman, and Carson Lowman; great-grandchildren, Sarah, Ruth, and Elijah Rowe; and sisters, Louise Stephens, Hilda Southerland, Linda Soloman and Judy Cooke (Carol).

In addition to his parents, Champ was preceded in death by three brothers, Paul, Pat, and Sam Lowman.

Per his wishes, no services will be held for Mr. Lowman.

www.sossomanfh.com
Published by The News Herald on Mar. 20, 2022.
Our prayers to all of Champ´s family. Jimmy was a really nice guy. He will be missed by all who knew him.
Jack and Bobbie Cox
Friend
March 20, 2022
Sandy, sorry for your loss. Champ was a really good person & a great friend. He will be missed by many.
Gary & Jan Bowman
March 20, 2022
Champ was such a good man. A family man. He will surely be missed by all. I'm praying for everyone! You all hold a special place in my heart I thank God I got to grow up with such a special family! Sandra, Jimmy, Kim, Paul, Liz and all the grands, we love y'all. Love Tommy, Donna & Holly Dishman
Holly Dishman
Family
March 19, 2022
