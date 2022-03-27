Menu
Jimmy Edward Nantz
1968 - 2022
Jimmy Edward Nantz

March 26, 1968 - March 24, 2022

Jimmy Edward Nantz Jr., 53, of Morganton, gained his heavenly home Thursday, March 24, 2022.

Born in Burke County, March 26, 1968, he was the son of Hazel Irene Dale Nantz and the late Jimmy Edward Nantz Sr. Jimmy was a member of Burkemont Baptist Church. He enjoyed meeting people and never forgot anyone he met. He was a Special Olympian that competed in softball throw, long-jump, and swimming. Jimmy was a loving son and brother who loved his family.

In addition to his mother, Jimmy is survived by brothers, Danny Renninger (Lori), Bruce Renninger and Kenneth Fulbright (Rence); sister-in-law, Jola Kilgore; and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family.

In addition to his father, Jimmy was preceded in death by brother, Richard Kilgore.

No services are planned at this time.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Special Olympics North Carolina, 2200 Gateway Centre Blvd., Ste. 201, Morrisville, NC 27560.

Sossoman Funeral Home

www.sossomanfh.com
Published by The News Herald on Mar. 27, 2022.
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.