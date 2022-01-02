Jimmy L. PuettFebruary 11, 1961 - December 29, 2021Jimmy L. Puett, 60, of Morganton passed away Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, after an extended period of declining health.Born in Burke County, Feb. 11, 1961, he was the son of the late Charles and Carol Puett. Jimmy was self-employed, and had the mind and hands to do anything. He often improved anything he worked on.Jimmy is survived by a brother, Jackie Elam Puett (Kathlene); sister, Caroline Lorna Puett Triplett; nieces, Ashley Darlene Triplett, Angie Mitchell, Christy Cook; a great-niece; and four great-nephews.In addition to his parents, Jimmy was preceded in death by numerous aunts and uncles.A memorial service will be held at a later date.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Sossoman Funeral Home, P.O. Box 2608, Morganton, NC 28680, to assist with funeral expenses.The family would like to express their appreciation to the staff of AMOREM Hospice, in Valdese, for the compassionate care given to Jimmy.Sossoman Funeral Home