Joan ChapmanOctober 3, 1950 - October 5, 2021Joan Chapman, 71, of Morganton, went to her Heavenly home Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021.She was born Oct. 3, 1950, in Cleveland County, to the late J.E. Workman and Mary Lou Short Workman.She was a member of Burns Memorial Baptist Church. Joan retired from Western Carolina Center (JIRDC) as a physical therapy assistant. She worked part-time at Autumn Care in the Physical Therapy Department. She loved to hunt deer and turkeys and enjoyed cooking, canning and working in her flowers.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Muriel Hull; and two infant siblings.Joan is survived by her husband of 53 years, Bobby Chapman; daughter, Donnie Crump (Michael); son, Jesse Chapman; grandchildren, Cody Crump and Colby Crump; brothers, Lloyd Workman (Jane), Guy Workman (Joyce), Ronnie Workman (Sherry), Billy Workman (Karen), and David Workman (Libby); and sisters, Geneva Towery (Carrol), Dorothy Bright (Richard), Darnell Carswell (Warren), Kathy Martin (Jim) and Janice Houser (Dennis).The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m., Friday, Oct. 8, at Bethlehem Baptist Church. The funeral service will begin at 3 p.m. in the church, with Dwight Lowman and Cody Bullman officiating. Burial will follow in the Chapman Family Cemetery.Memorial contributions may be made to Burns Memorial Baptist Church, c/o Michael Crump, 7523 Watershed Rd., Morganton, NC 28655.Sossoman Funeral Home