Joan Buff RossFebruary 7, 1932 - June 29, 2021Joan Buff Ross, 89, of the Salem Community, in Morganton, passed away Tuesday, June 29, 2021, with her family by her side.Born in Burke County, Feb. 7, 1932, she was the daughter of the late John Lester Buff and Lillie Horton Buff. Joan was a member of Burkemont Baptist Church. She had worked at Skyland Textiles and retired from Broughton Hospital. She was a wonderful cook and talented lady who enjoyed crocheting, knitting, painting, and gardening. In her younger years, Joan enjoyed riding Tennessee Walking Horses with her husband and grandchildren. However, she most enjoyed spending time with her family.Joan is survived by her son, Chris N. Ross (Cindy); grandchildren, Rebecca Ross Shuping (Todd) and Christopher Ross (fiancée, Dawn); great-grandchildren, Emily Shuping, Ellie Shuping, Easton Ross, and Keegan Clark; brothers, Bobby, Keith, and Frank Buff; sister, Geraldine Johnson; numerous nieces and nephews; and a special nephew, Bryan Grady (Jacquie); special caregiver, Rene' McGalliard; and special family, Eddy, Yvonne, Caleb, Jesse, Nate, and Hannah BuntonIn addition to her parents, Joan was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd "Junior" Ross; and sisters, Betty Shuping, Johnnie Mae Buff, and Mary "Ervie" Grady.The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m., Saturday, July 3, at Sossoman Funeral Home. The memorial service will follow in the Colonial Chapel of the funeral home with the Rev. Dr. Eddy Bunton officiating. Burial of the cremated remains will follow in Burkemont Baptist Church Cemetery.Sossoman Funeral Home