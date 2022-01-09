Menu
Joann Burleson Buchanan
1948 - 2022
BORN
1948
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc. - Valdese
1507 Main St. East
Valdese, NC
Joann Burleson Buchanan

December 15, 1948 - January 6, 2022

Mrs. Joann Burleson Buchanan, 73, of Morganton, passed away Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at Memorial Mission Hospital in Asheville, after a brief illness .

Mrs. Buchanan was born Dec. 15, 1948, in Avery County, a daughter of the late Clarence Charles and Carrie Osbourne Burleson. Joann was a dedicated worker at Alba-Waldensian, and J. Iverson Riddle Develop Center before retiring. She was a member of Community Baptist Church and attended Sonlight Baptist Church. She loved her family, enjoyed reading, and was a joy to be around.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Kenneth Ray Buchanan; and brother, Charles David "Buddy" Burleson.

Surviving are her sons, Tommy Buchanan and wife, Jody and Jeff Buchanan and wife, Brandy, all of Morganton; the loves of her life, her grandchildren, Zachary Buchanan, Avery Buchanan, Shelby Buchanan, Carson Hurt, Zeppeline Hefner and Melody Gatch; and great-grandchildren, Gayleigh Buchanan, Harlan Buchanan and Waylon Harbison.

The funeral services for Mrs. Joann Burleson will be held Monday, Jan. 10, at Community Baptist Church. Interment will follow in the Community Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends Monday, from 12 to 1 p.m., at Community Baptist Church in Morganton.

www.heritagefuneralservices.com

Published by The News Herald on Jan. 9, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
10
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Community Missionary Baptist Church
828 St. Mary's Church Rd, Morganton, NC
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory Inc. - Valdese
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Joanne you were a very special lady. I know you are in Heaven with Ken and the lord. I just want you to know you sure will be missed by us all until me meet again.
Teresa Ann Hurt
Friend
January 13, 2022
Love this woman so much loved going to church with her
Kelsey freeman
Acquaintance
January 8, 2022
Joann was the love of my brother's life. She was a wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother. Joann was a good Christian woman who loved her family with all her heart. I honestly don't know of anyone who did not like Joann. She was beautiful inside and out and God knows how much she will be missed here on earth.
Millie Smith
Family
January 8, 2022
