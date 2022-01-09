Joann Burleson BuchananDecember 15, 1948 - January 6, 2022Mrs. Joann Burleson Buchanan, 73, of Morganton, passed away Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at Memorial Mission Hospital in Asheville, after a brief illness .Mrs. Buchanan was born Dec. 15, 1948, in Avery County, a daughter of the late Clarence Charles and Carrie Osbourne Burleson. Joann was a dedicated worker at Alba-Waldensian, and J. Iverson Riddle Develop Center before retiring. She was a member of Community Baptist Church and attended Sonlight Baptist Church. She loved her family, enjoyed reading, and was a joy to be around.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Kenneth Ray Buchanan; and brother, Charles David "Buddy" Burleson.Surviving are her sons, Tommy Buchanan and wife, Jody and Jeff Buchanan and wife, Brandy, all of Morganton; the loves of her life, her grandchildren, Zachary Buchanan, Avery Buchanan, Shelby Buchanan, Carson Hurt, Zeppeline Hefner and Melody Gatch; and great-grandchildren, Gayleigh Buchanan, Harlan Buchanan and Waylon Harbison.The funeral services for Mrs. Joann Burleson will be held Monday, Jan. 10, at Community Baptist Church. Interment will follow in the Community Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends Monday, from 12 to 1 p.m., at Community Baptist Church in Morganton.