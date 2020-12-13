JoAnn HeadSeptember 29, 1950 - December 11, 2020JoAnn Head, 70 of Morganton, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Friday, Dec. 11, 2020. Born Sept. 29, 1950, she was the daughter to Betty Lou Head and the late Waldon Head. JoAnn attended Calvary Baptist Church and Walker Road Baptist Church. She worked at Table Rock Pharmacy. JoAnn was a loving mother and caretaker.JoAnn is survived by her children, Chanda Hance, Dawn Pitman (Jeremy), Josh McGalliard; five grandchildren; and brother, Kenneth Head.In addition to her father, JoAnn was preceded in death by her brother, Gerald Head.Ms. Head will lie-in-state for family and friends to view from 12 to 1 p.m., Monday, Dec. 14, at Sossoman Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., in the Colonial Chapel of the funeral home with the Rev. Rocky Branch officiating. Burial will follow at Bridge 42 Church Cemetery.Sossoman Funeral Home