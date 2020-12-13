Menu
JoAnn Head
1950 - 2020
BORN
1950
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Sossoman Funeral Home
1011 South Sterling Street
Morganton, NC
JoAnn Head

September 29, 1950 - December 11, 2020

JoAnn Head, 70 of Morganton, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Friday, Dec. 11, 2020. Born Sept. 29, 1950, she was the daughter to Betty Lou Head and the late Waldon Head. JoAnn attended Calvary Baptist Church and Walker Road Baptist Church. She worked at Table Rock Pharmacy. JoAnn was a loving mother and caretaker.

JoAnn is survived by her children, Chanda Hance, Dawn Pitman (Jeremy), Josh McGalliard; five grandchildren; and brother, Kenneth Head.

In addition to her father, JoAnn was preceded in death by her brother, Gerald Head.

Ms. Head will lie-in-state for family and friends to view from 12 to 1 p.m., Monday, Dec. 14, at Sossoman Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., in the Colonial Chapel of the funeral home with the Rev. Rocky Branch officiating. Burial will follow at Bridge 42 Church Cemetery.

Sossoman Funeral Home

www.sossomanfh.com
Published by The News Herald on Dec. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
14
Lying in State
12:00p.m.
Sossoman Funeral Home
1011 South Sterling Street, Morganton, NC
Dec
14
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Sossoman Funeral Home
1011 South Sterling Street, Morganton, NC
Dec
14
Burial
Bridge 42 Church Cemetery
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Sossoman Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
JoAnn was a good friend of mine in high school so many years ago. I loved her so much and she had a sweet sweet heart back then. I am so sorry for this loss.
Adaire Salt
December 14, 2020
Lived across the street from her for the past 12 years. Such a sweet lady. She will be missed. Continued prayers for her mother and family.
Christie Cooke
December 13, 2020
