Joanne BassSeptember 11, 1931 - December 15, 2021Joanne Bass, 90 of Morganton, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021.Born Sept. 11, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Joseph C Bass and Vangie Mary Ann Bass. Joanne was a member of Missionary Ridge Baptist Church. She spent her life caring for her parents and cleaning houses. Joanne loved to laugh.Joanne is survived by many cousins.A graveside service will be held at Missionary Ridge Baptist Church, at 1 p.m., Monday, Dec. 20, with Dr. Darren Browning officiating.Sossoman Funeral Home