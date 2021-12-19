Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News Herald
The News Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Joanne Bass
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Sossoman Funeral Home
1011 South Sterling Street
Morganton, NC
Joanne Bass

September 11, 1931 - December 15, 2021

Joanne Bass, 90 of Morganton, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021.

Born Sept. 11, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Joseph C Bass and Vangie Mary Ann Bass. Joanne was a member of Missionary Ridge Baptist Church. She spent her life caring for her parents and cleaning houses. Joanne loved to laugh.

Joanne is survived by many cousins.

A graveside service will be held at Missionary Ridge Baptist Church, at 1 p.m., Monday, Dec. 20, with Dr. Darren Browning officiating.

Sossoman Funeral Home

www.sossomanfh.com
Published by The News Herald on Dec. 19, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
20
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Missionary Ridge Baptist Church
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Sossoman Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Sossoman Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Sorry to hear of Joanns passing. Remember her and vague from years ago in our neighborhood. My brother and I used to do yard work for them
Ray Clark
December 19, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results