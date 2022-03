Joe Dean Gilliland



May 15, 1957 - March 3, 2021



Joe Dean Gilliland, 63, of Connelly Springs, passed away Wednesday, March 3, 2021. Joe was preceded in death by his first wife, Connie Biddix Gilliland; and his second wife, Tonya Gilliland. Beam Funeral Service & Crematory is assisting the­­­­ Gilliland family.



Published by The News Herald on Mar. 5, 2021.