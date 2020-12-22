John Thomas Anderson
January 10, 1936 - December 18, 2020
John Thomas Anderson, 84, of Greenway St., in Lenoir, passed away Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at Caldwell UNC Health Care. He was born Jan. 10, 1936, in Caldwell County, to the late Eugene and Christine Winebarger Anderson. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by one sister, Mary Anderson; and one great-grandchild, Aryana Lyons.
Mr. Anderson was an U.S. Army veteran.
Survivors include three daughters, Dianna A. Brady and husband, Trent, of Hiddenite, Sandra A. Lyons and husband, Allen, of Lawndale, and Tia R. Hood and husband, Marty, of Gamewell; two sisters, Ruth Alice Triplett and Carol Lail and husband, Terry, all of Granite Falls; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; four stepgrandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and one stepgreat-great-grandchild.
Due to COVID-19, a memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions may be made to the Disabled Veterans Association at dav.org
Greer-McElveen Funeral Home and Crematory www.greer-mcelveenfuneralhome.com
Published by The News Herald on Dec. 22, 2020.