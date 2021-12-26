John Edgar Black II



June 1, 1950 - December 17, 2021



Morganton native and luxury-brand furniture designer John Black II dies at 71.



Morganton native, John E. Black II, 71, died Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at his home in Greensboro, after a long battle with prostate cancer. He passed peacefully, embraced by his wife of 48 years, Joyce Lortz Black, and bolstered by family and friends.



Big hearted, generous and discerning, John Black was an artist by temperament and a furniture designer by trade. For 45 years, John designed iconic furniture collections for luxury furniture brands like Vanguard, Century, Hickory Chair, Baker, Kravet, Councill, and others.



John E. Black was born in Morganton, June 1, 1950, the son of Fred V. Black and Martha Nell Black (née Smith), who preceded him in death.



In addition to his wife Joyce, John is survived by son, Christopher Witherspoon (Tanya); and grandchildren, Carson and Allie (Morganton); sister, Angela Black Russell; and many dear Morganton cousins and childhood friends. John is additionally survived by many sisters- and brothers-in-law, loving nieces and nephews, and many friends and colleagues.



DESIGN SCHOLARSHIP: The family and friends of John Black have established a design scholarship in his name, in partnership with High Point's Bienenstock Furniture Library.



In lieu of flowers, contributions are most welcome and fully tax deductible. Please make checks payable to the Bienenstock Furniture Library (with "John Black" noted in the memo line) and mail to the Library, 1009 N. Main Street, High Point, NC 27262.



Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home



515 Elm St Greensboro NC 27401



Published by The News Herald on Dec. 26, 2021.