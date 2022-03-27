John Arthur "Jackie" CausbyApril 29, 1956 - March 24, 2022John Arthur "Jackie" Causby, 65, of Morganton, passed away Thursday, March 24, 2022.Born in Wisconsin, April 29, 1956, he was the son of the late Bobby Fred Causby and Beverley Mae Zak Causby. Jackie was a member of North Morganton United Methodist Church and a veteran of the U.S. Army. He enjoyed golfing and loved his dog, J.J.Jackie is survived by his fiancée, Glinda Bingham; sons, Zack Causby (Katie) and Derek Causby (Jessica); grandchildren, Raylee Hargus, Evelyn Causby, Hadley Causby, and Andi Kate Causby; stepchildren, Stephanie Nelson (Shane), Amber Lackey (Clint) and Dustin Bingham (Kayla); stepgrandchildren, Luke Nelson, Brailey Nelson, Beckett Nelson, Colby Lackey and Leah Lackey; brother, Bobby Causby (Pam); sisters, Jeanne Kelly (Brian) and Janet Vail (Mike); and special friend, "Aunt Julie."In addition to his parents, Jackie was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia Joann Stillwell Causby; brother, Jimmy Causby; and sister, Kathie Causby Bryant.The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m., Tuesday, March 29, at Sossoman Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at 3:30 p.m., in Forest Hill Cemetery, with the Rev. Rob Evans officiating.Memorial contributions may be made to Amorem Hospice.Sossoman Funeral Home